Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

