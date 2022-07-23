Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

