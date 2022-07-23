Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Shares of TFX opened at $265.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.58 and a 52 week high of $405.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

