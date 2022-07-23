Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 263,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.31 million, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.