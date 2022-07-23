Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 5,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 210,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $34.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

