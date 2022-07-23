Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.93. 1,830,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,352. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

