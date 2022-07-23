Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE:CM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 825,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

