Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 705,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

