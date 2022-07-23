Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,341,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Elevance Health by 258.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Elevance Health by 574.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 371,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.70.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.60. 1,008,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $482.78 and a 200 day moving average of $476.21. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

