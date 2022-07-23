Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.11. 6,354,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,067,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

