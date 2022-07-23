Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 9,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 268.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 4,484,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

