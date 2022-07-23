Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 63,636 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2,078.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. 1,048,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,708. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

