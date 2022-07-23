Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 50,807 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,807 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,016,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,257,552. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

