Meme (MEME) Price Reaches $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

