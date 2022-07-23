MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEDNAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.86. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

