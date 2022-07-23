Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EYLD opened at $26.38 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.