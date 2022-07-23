Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $181.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.