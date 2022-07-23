McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,839 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.