Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 8,478,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mattel has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 38.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 19.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.