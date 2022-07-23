Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Markel by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Markel by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Down 0.9 %

MKL opened at $1,262.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,318.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,329.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,179.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.