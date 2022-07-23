Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
Manning & Napier Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of MN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Manning & Napier has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $233.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.29.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
