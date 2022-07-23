M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.3 %

MDC stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

