LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $629.05

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €629.05 ($635.40) and traded as high as €635.90 ($642.32). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €625.70 ($632.02), with a volume of 321,612 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($757.58) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($707.07) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($681.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($788.89) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €825.00 ($833.33) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €584.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €627.67.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

