Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 704,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $142,447,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 474.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

LOW traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $195.58. 3,328,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,933. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

