Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.58 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $8,324,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,366,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 312,000 shares of company stock worth $31,426,200 over the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,431,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,010,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.