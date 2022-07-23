Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $173.78 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00004579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $173.78 million and approximately $511,843.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 170,064,203 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

