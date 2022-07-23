LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $455,439.07 and approximately $755.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000454 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00070021 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

