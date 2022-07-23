Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $78.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.75. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.