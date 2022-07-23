Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $512.52 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

