Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.