Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

