Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $18.46 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 487,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,586,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4 %

KDP stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,665.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and have sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.