Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LLY opened at $328.75 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.42 and a 200-day moving average of $284.33. The firm has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.