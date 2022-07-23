Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $288.93 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.