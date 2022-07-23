LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after purchasing an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

