Leverj Gluon Trading 68.1% Lower Over Last Week (L2)

Leverj Gluon (L2) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Leverj Gluon has traded down 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Leverj Gluon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Leverj Gluon has a market cap of $118,905.72 and $55.00 worth of Leverj Gluon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032286 BTC.
Leverj Gluon Profile
Leverj Gluon’s total supply is 842,538,023 coins and its circulating supply is 309,526,721 coins. The Reddit community for Leverj Gluon is https://reddit.com/r/Leverj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Leverj Gluon is www.leverj.io. Leverj Gluon’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Leverj Gluon is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.
Buying and Selling Leverj Gluon
Receive News & Updates for Leverj Gluon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leverj Gluon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.