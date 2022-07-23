Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Southern stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

