Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

