Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $422,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,685 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $2,050,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

