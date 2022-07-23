Leo Brokerage LLC Buys Shares of 5,912 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

