Leo Brokerage LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.