Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $206.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average of $222.37. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

