Landbox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $45,834.83 and $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00016044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032110 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
