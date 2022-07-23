Lanceria (LANC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,583.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Lanceria has a market cap of $826,787.28 and approximately $31,583.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lanceria has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032722 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.