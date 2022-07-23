Komodo Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.07 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00074340 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,753,665 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

