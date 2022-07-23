KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $400,389 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Trading Down 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,680,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,768,000 after acquiring an additional 752,620 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $69,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KNBE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Articles

