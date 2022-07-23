KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $400,389 over the last 90 days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4
KnowBe4 Trading Down 4.6 %
KNBE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50.
KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Featured Articles
