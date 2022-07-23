Kira Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $420,489.00 (KEX)

Kira Network (KEX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Kira Network has a market capitalization of $900,562.70 and $420,489.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kira Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kira Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

