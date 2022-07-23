KCCPAD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $418.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One KCCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KCCPAD has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $418.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

