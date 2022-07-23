Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 265,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $1,361,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.