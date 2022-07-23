Karura Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Karura coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Karura has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Karura has a market cap of $44.13 million and approximately $757,113.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001853 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032413 BTC.
Karura Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Karura
